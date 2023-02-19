Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

About Spotify Technology

SPOT opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.