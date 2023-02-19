Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 158.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $43.80 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,944 shares of company stock worth $1,628,618 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

