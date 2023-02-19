Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.