Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
