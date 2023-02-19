Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

