Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

