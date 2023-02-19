Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

