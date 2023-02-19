Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,084,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

