Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after buying an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTRN stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

