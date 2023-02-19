Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock worth $6,151,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.