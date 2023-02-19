Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,398,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 404,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.