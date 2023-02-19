Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP opened at $34.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 255.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,053.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

