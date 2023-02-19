Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $404.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.59.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

