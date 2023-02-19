Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 322,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

