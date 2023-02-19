Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,625 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE:RKT opened at $8.70 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies
In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 177,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.