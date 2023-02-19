Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.