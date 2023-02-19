Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $130,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $294.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.