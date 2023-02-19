Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,591,000 after purchasing an additional 924,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after purchasing an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RY opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

