Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

