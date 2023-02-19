Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

