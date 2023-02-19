Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 636 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

