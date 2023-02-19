Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 56.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 281,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

