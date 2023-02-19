Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,490,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $148.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

