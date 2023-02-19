Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $4,405,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.
Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.6 %
SLAB opened at $179.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
