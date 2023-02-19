Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 8.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after buying an additional 783,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.