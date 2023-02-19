Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

