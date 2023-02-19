Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,294 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,583,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after buying an additional 2,100,759 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

