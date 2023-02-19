Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

GTLS stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chart Industries

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.