Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $51.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

