Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 223.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Twilio by 61.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Twilio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio Profile

NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

