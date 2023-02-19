Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:NET opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

