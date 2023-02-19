Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

