Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

