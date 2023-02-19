Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

CPB stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

