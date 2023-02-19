Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,391 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

