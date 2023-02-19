Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

