Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 977,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

