Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 762 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PTC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,590,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,710,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,710,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $60,258,774. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.29. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

