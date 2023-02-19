Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.00 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.