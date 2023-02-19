Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EHAB stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
