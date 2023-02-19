Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

