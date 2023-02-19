ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

