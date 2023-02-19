Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 17,300 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of -56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

