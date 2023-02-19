Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 19,799 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

