Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 5,850 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pan American Silver Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

