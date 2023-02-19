Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,257 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $7,951,000.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $48.81 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

