Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 13,204 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology Company Profile

IGT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

