Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,684 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after acquiring an additional 275,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $72,313 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

