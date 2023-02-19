Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 25,811 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

