Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Amundi purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

