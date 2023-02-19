Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 204,838,083 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 610,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 292,993 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

COIN opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

